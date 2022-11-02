Left Menu

Air pollution a big problem for country: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:50 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said air pollution is a big problem for the country, and there is an urgent need to reduce it.

The statement comes at a time when the air quality in Delhi has started to plummet to its worst level due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of the national capital.

''For ecology and environment also we need to resolve pollution as it is a big problem,'' the road transport and highways minister said while addressing the International Conclave on Clean Fuels-2022.

Gadkari also expressed concerns about the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and stressed converting the stubble into bio-vitamin.

The minister also said that in the country, there are several successful projects, and Bio-CNG and Bio-LNG are being made from rice straw.

He also said there is an immediate need to decarbonise the transport sector and make it sustainable for the economy, ecology and environment. ''We are promoting the use of clean and green biofuel such as ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG, bio-diesel, and green hydrogen and electricity also,'' he explained.

Clean fuel has multiple benefits as it leads to lower oil import bills, ensures energy security and decline in air pollution.

