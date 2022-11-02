Left Menu

300 principals receive training in UP under Mission Niramaya

Now the trained principals will tell the students about the importance of the nursing and paramedical professions while secondary teachers will conduct 'career counselling' for the students studying in class 11th-12th.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:16 IST
UP CM Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 300 principals from across the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh were trained as 'master trainers' in the first Career Counselling programme held under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recently launched Mission Niramaya, which seeks to upgrade nursing education, at Atal Convention Center at KGMU on Wednesday. Now the trained principals will tell the students about the importance of the nursing and paramedical professions while secondary teachers will conduct 'career counselling' for the students studying in Class 11 and 12.

The 300 principals were trained in how to conduct career counselling of students studying in class 11th-12th as well as encouraged to make the youth aware of the immense employment opportunities in the nursing and paramedical fields. Earlier, with the aim of making the future of the youth bright, an agreement was signed between the Medical Education Department and the Secondary Education Department. Through Mission Niramaya, youth in the state will get quality medical education and opportunities for employment.

Principal Secretary, Medical Education Department, Alok Kumar; Special Secretary Durga Shakti Nagpal and Additional Director of Secondary Education Department Manju Sharma were present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

