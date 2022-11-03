Left Menu

Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, Super Mario added to Russia's parallel imports scheme

Moscow on Wednesday added Walt Disney , Marvel and DC Comics to a list of brands that can be imported without permission, ensuring sanctions will not hit Russians' ability to snap up authentic Mickey Mouse and Spider-Man memorabilia.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:38 IST
Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, Super Mario added to Russia's parallel imports scheme

Moscow on Wednesday added Walt Disney , Marvel and DC Comics to a list of brands that can be imported without permission, ensuring sanctions will not hit Russians' ability to snap up authentic Mickey Mouse and Spider-Man memorabilia. In response to tough punitive measures imposed after the Ukraine invasion, Russia has been pushing a so-called "parallel imports" scheme, which allows importers to bring goods into the country with the trademark owner's permission or knowledge.

The initiative was designed to help Russian consumers maintain access to a host of foreign products. Russia's trade and industry ministry said on Wednesday it was adding a host of new brands to the list. They include DC Comics, Disney, Marvel, Lego, Transformers and the Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Spider-Man and Super Mario brands, but does not cover movies.

The ministry also added around 35 brands of alcohol to the list. These include Jack Daniel's, made by Brown-Forman Corp , Pernod Ricard SA's Malibu as well as the Bell's and Johnnie Walker whiskies, which are both owned by Diageo PLC. More than 1.6 million tons of goods worth a combined $12.6 billion have been imported into Russia since the scheme was launched in May, the head of the federal customs service told TASS news agency in October.

Moscow says the scheme is not about allowing counterfeit goods into the country, but letting retailers import legitimate products through third countries like China, Kazakhstan and Turkey, instead of directly from the manufacturer. Walt Disney suspended operations in Russia, including the release of new Marvel films, in March as it condemned Russia's "unprovoked invasion" and "unrelenting assault on Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022