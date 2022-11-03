Left Menu

WB cabinet okays proposal to enrol workers of 100-day scheme in state govt projects

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:47 IST
The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday decided to engage people, currently enrolled in the '100-day work' scheme, in construction projects being undertaken by the state government, an official said. The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to allow beneficiaries of the government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme to also avail the assistance provided under the 'Bidhabha Bhata' programme, if found eligible, the state secretariat official said.

''It was decided at the cabinet meeting that women will now be allowed to benefit from both the schemes, if they meet the criteria set for availing the assistance,'' the official said.

''People who have signed up in Centre's 100-day work scheme can also be engaged in construction projects of the state government,'' he said.

Under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' (Goddess Lakshmi's storehouse) scheme, women heads of a family get Rs 500 every month if they belong to the general category, and Rs 1,000 per month if they are from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or Other Backward Classes.

'Bidhaba Bhata' (widow allowance) is another programme of the TMC government, under which widows are entitled to Rs 750 as allowance every month.

Members of the cabinet have also approved a proposal to pay compulsory compensation to farmers, who have high tension cables passing over their agricultural lands, the official stated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the meeting, has asked her ministers to exercise ''caution'' in view of a probable ''unrest'' that may spread in the state in December.

The CM has directed her ministers to hold consultations with her before taking any major decision, the official added.

Several BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, have said on occasions that a change was imminent in the political landscape of Bengal in December.

The TMC government in West Bengal will ''cease to exist'' by December, Adhikari had said in August.

