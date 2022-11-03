Left Menu

PM Modi to launch new Complaint Management System portal of CVC today

The Complaint Management System is envisioned to provide end-to-end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 05:31 IST
PM Modi to launch new Complaint Management System portal of CVC today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the programme marking Vigilance Awareness Week of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will launch the new Complaint Management System portal of the CVC.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the portal is envisioned to provide end-to-end information to the citizens through regular updates on the status of their complaints. PM Modi will also release a series of pictorial booklets on "Ethics and Good Practices"; Compilation of best practices on "Preventive Vigilance" and Special issue "VIGEYE-VANI" on public procurement.

CVC observes Vigilance Awareness Week every year to bring together all stakeholders in spreading the message of integrity in all spheres of life. This year, It is being observed from October 31 to November 6 with the following theme "Corruption free India for a developed nation".

Prime Minister will also award prizes to five students who wrote best essays during a nationwide essay competition conducted by CVC on the above theme of Vigilance Awareness Week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022