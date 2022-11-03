Baseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to win World Series Game Four
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 09:07 IST
Houston Astros pitchers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history in Game Four on Wednesday to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 and even the series.
Starter Cristian Javier went six innings and struck out nine, Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh, Rafael Montero threw a perfect eighth and Ryan Pressly closed out the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.
