K'taka MLA gets call from woman baring it all, lodges complaint

Senior BJP legislator G H Thippareddy has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that an unknown WhatsApp video caller flashed her private parts.The five-time MLA said he received the video call on the evening of October 31 and a woman started showing her private parts The caller shared a vulgar video after he disconnected, the 75-year-old legislator said in his complaint.

PTI | Chitradurga | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:00 IST
The five-time MLA said he received the video call on the evening of October 31 and a woman started showing her private parts The caller shared a vulgar video after he disconnected, the 75-year-old legislator said in his complaint. Thippareddy demanded action against the caller.

He told reporters that when he received the first call, the caller did not reply to his questions. After a few minutes, he received another call in which the woman started showing her private parts.

"I then kept my phone aside. Again, I received a call after half-a-minute. I gave my phone to my wife who disconnected and blocked the number," the MLA said.

Thippareddy said on the advice of a police inspector he lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

