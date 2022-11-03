Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:19 IST
MEIL forays into Mongolia; will build the country's 1st greenfield oil refinery
Image Credit: PRNewswire
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has received the LOA for the Mongol Refinery Project, which entails building Mongolia's first oil refinery. According to the EPC deal, MEIL will build this new refinery in Mongolia.

MEIL will build EPC-2 (Open Art Units, Utilities & Offsites, Plant Buildings) and EPC-3 (Captive Power Plants) at a cost of USD 790 million using advanced technology in Mongolia.

The project is part of the Development Partnership Administration initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. It will be built using a line of credit from the Government of India.

Engineers India Limited (EIL) is the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for this G2G partnership project.

In the years to come, this refinery will open up a number of employment opportunities, supporting the growth of nearby small industries, and thereby leading to Mongolia's economic development.

According to MEIL's spokesperson, ''This downstream project is of enormous importance and marks a critical turning point in the relationship between India and Mongolia and in MEIL's expansion strategy in the hydrocarbons sector. In addition, the project will bring economic prosperity and energy independence to Mongolia.'' About the Mongol Refinery Project To lessen Mongolia's dependency on oil imports from Russia, the country is constructing its first greenfield oil refinery ---- the Mongol Refinery. A pipeline and a power plant are part of the refinery's operations. Once completed, this refinery will be able to process 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day or 1.5 million tonnes annually. This will reduce Mongolia's dependency on Russian fuel and will help the country meet its needs for petroleum products like gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

About MEIL Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL), founded in 1989 is one of India's top infrastructure companies with the quickest growth. It has made its mark across 20 countries in the last three decades. The company operates in the sectors of Oil and Gas, Defence, Transport, Irrigation, Power and Telecom. MEIL has been actively involved in India's Nation-building programme. Nation first has been its motto since its inception. It has built some of India's iconic projects over the years. Each of these projects has significantly impacted the quality of lives of people and will continue to impact lives for years to come.

