Maha:163 power theft cases detected during MSEDCL drive in Palghar

More than 160 power theft cases were detected in a drive in Palghar area by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, an official said on Thursday.

The drive was held on Wednesday and Thursday in the state-run power entity's sub divisions of Palghar, Boisar-Rural, Safale, Talasari, Dahanu, Vikramgad, Jawhar, Mokhada, Boisar (Industrial).

''We checked connections of 1,024 consumers. We detected 163 power theft cases and 11 cases of illegal power usage. A total of 1.75 lakh units of power worth Rs 25 lakh was being misused,'' he said.

Offenders will have to pay fines or they will face criminal charges, he added. MSEDCL Chief Engineer Dhananjay Oundekar said the drive was carried out by a team of 125 persons.

