Dengue cases are on the rise in UP's Prayagraj, 36 feared dead, many still suffering

As per unconfirmed reports, over 36 people recently lost their lives in Prayagraj due to dengue. However, no government agency is providing official data regarding deaths due to dengue.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dengue cases are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaj district. At least 36 people are feared dead due to dengue in Prayagraj so far. As per unconfirmed reports, over 36 people recently lost their lives in Prayagraj due to dengue. However, no government agency is providing official data regarding deaths due to dengue.

Besides, people in a large number are still suffering from Dengue in various parts of Prayagraj. The severity of the situation that emerged due to the outbreak of dengue may be understood from the fact that a school was ordered to close for one day as a number of students were found suffering from this disease.

Prayagraj chief medical officer (CMO) Nanak Sharan said that insecticides were being sprayed to eliminate mosquitoes to check dengue in the district. On the other hand, Rajyasabha MP Pramod Tiwari blamed the Yogi government for outbreak of dengue in the district. Instead of taking solid steps to curb dengue in Prayagraj and other parts of the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues are busy in electioneering in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, he alleged.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

