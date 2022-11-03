U.N. chief urges focus on ambition, trust at Egypt climate summit
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pushed rich and poor countries on Thursday "to close the ambition gap, the credibility gap and the solidarity gap" when they come together for a global climate summit starting next week in Egypt.
"It is time for an historic pact between developed and emerging economies," he told reporters. "A pact in which developed countries deliver on the commitment made in Paris and make an additional effort to reduce emissions in line with the 1.5 degree goal."
"And a pact in which wealthier countries provide financial and technical assistance – along with support from Multilateral Development Banks and technology companies – to help emerging economies speed their renewable energy transition," he said.
