Bengal govt exporting meat to FIFA World Cup host Qatar, other countries

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The West Bengal government is exporting meat from its Haringhata livestock unit in Nadia district to Qatar, where football enthusiasts from across the world are set to assemble for FIFA World Cup later this month, state minister Swapan Debnath said on Thursday.

Besides Qatar, the state will also be sending meat of goat and sheep from the processing centre in Haringhata -- owned by West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation – to countries such as Kuwait, Hong Kong and Maldives, the animal resource development minister said.

''We will be exporting meat to multiple countries, having received an approval from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA),'' he stated.

Debnath said that the department would urge its ''agents'' to push for a deal with the authorities responsible for food supply during the tournament.

''We have received a contract for exporting 1.2 metric tonne of meat. Around seven tonne will be sent in six batches in a month,'' the minister added.

