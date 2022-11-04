Left Menu

IIT Guwahati's Centre of Excellence provides boost to nanotech and healthcare sectors

At the time of its inception, IIT Guwahati and MeitY collectively planned and envisioned this Centre for Excellence with major long-term objectives.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 09:46 IST
IIT Guwahati's Centre of Excellence provides boost to nanotech and healthcare sectors
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology successfully achieved the goals set for the Centre for Excellence (CoE) in Research and Development of Nanoelectronic and Theranostic Devices established in 2014. Appreciating the success of the Centre for Excellence, Prof. Dr T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said, "It is with great pride to note that the faculty members working at IIT Guwahati's Centre for Nanotechnology in collaboration with MeitY have worked tirelessly towards the success of establishing this pioneering Centre for Excellence. This visionary support by the MeitY has been instrumental in expanding the base of nanoelectronics inventions and innovations in the country well in line with the twin missions of GoI - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India"

At the time of its inception, IIT Guwahati and MeitY collectively planned and envisioned this Centre for Excellence with major long-term objectives. The CoE has surpassed these objectives including the establishment of a brand-new Centre for Nanotechnology building of 10,000 sq. m. area equipped with ISO 5 and 6 clean rooms and 23 state-of-art laboratories- Lithography, CVD and PVD reactors, oxidation and diffusion furnaces, and printers, characterization - confocal and electron microscopes, UV-Vis spectroscopy, and AFM-Raman-TERS and testing - IV-CV analyzer, AC/DC/RF probe stations, network analyzer facilities, for the first time in North-East India.

The other feature also includes the development of an array of healthcare devices to detect liver/kidney/pancreatic health, detect pathogens and cancer markers with immense commercial potential. In the process, 7 transfer-of-technologies and more than 280 publications in the high impact international journals, more than 40 Patents, 30 prototypes, 50 PhD students, and manpower training. Speaking about the CoE at IIT Guwahati, Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Pillay Chair Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Former Director of IIT Delhi said, "A successful establishment of the Centre for Excellence is an epoch-making event in the North-Eastern region because the youth of the region can now utilize these world-class facilities available at their doorstep to pursue their lofty scientific and technological dreams. Importantly, the Nano Centre has already started delivering an array of technologies that will cater to the needs of society." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022