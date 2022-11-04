Left Menu

768 entities register on Indian Railways Innovation Portal to participate in innovation challenges

13 innovation challenges have been uploaded against which good responses in the form of 311 offers have been received so far.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As many as 768 entities have registered on the Indian Railway Innovation Portal that was launched in June this year, to participate in innovation challenges floated by Railways. According to an official release, 13 innovation challenges have been uploaded against which good responses in the form of 311 offers have been received so far.

"All the offers are being evaluated through a two-stage process and one innovation challenge has already been finalized," the release said. A total of 311 offers have been received against 13 problem statements uploaded so far on the innovation portal.

"Stage-1 evaluation has been completed for 9 Challenges. Stage-2 presentations have been held for 07 Challenges. Stage-2 evaluation for "Design of superior Elastomeric Pad (EM Pad) for Heavy Haul freight Wagons" concluded on October 20, 2022. LOA shall be issued after sanction of Railway's portion of the grant," the release said. A total of 131 workshops/meetings on the Indian Railway Innovation Policy have been organized by Zonal Railways/PUs/RB in which approximately 1,560 Startups/Innovators participated to spread awareness.

"More than 10 site visits, VC with NSRCEL of IIM Bangalore & meeting with Dipanjan Bag, Principal-Startup, CII was also organized," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

