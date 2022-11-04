Left Menu

Forner AIIMS director tweets advisory for vulnerable citizens amid worsening Delhi air quality

Guleria advised children, the elderly and those with weak hearts and lungs not to visit heavily polluted places.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:06 IST
Mnay in the national capital complained of choking and eye burning on Friday. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI) Amid the fierce political bickering between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the sharp deterioration in air quality in the national capital, allegedly due to stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and other states, former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday advised children, senior citizens and those with weak lungs and hearts not to venture to places where the air quality has dropped to severe levels. He added that if they do have to visit such places, it should be during the day when the sun is out. He also advised children and other vulnerable citizens to wear face masks when outside.

Guleria tweeted, "Children, elderly & those whose lungs & hearts are weak, they should not go to such places where there is pollution. If you want to go, go during (the) day when there is sunlight & wear a mask. We can call air pollution a silent killer." The word of advice from the former AIIMS director came on a day the city continued to breathe toxic air and the air quality continued to remain in the 'severe' zone. It was the second straight day after Thursday that the air quality in the national capital remained hazardous. The city's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) revealed that farm fires or stubble burning in neighbouring states contributed 34 per cent of the city's PM 2.5 pollution.

Even as a smoky haze engulfed the city, several residents woke with complaints of 'choking' and 'eye burning' due to the smog. Amid the worsening air quality in the national capital on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all primary schools would remain closed starting Saturday while sports and other outdoor activities in educational institutions will be suspended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

