There was a good demand for all categories of tea during Sale-44 which was held between November 2 and 4. According to Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) data, the total offerings amounted to 2,07,074 packages comprising 1,07,416 packages of CTC, 58,168 packages of Orthodox, 2,551 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 38,939 packages of Dust teas.

CTC leaf met with good demand and 23,83,235 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 206.41 per kg.

Buyers were interested on each price range. About 18.33 per cent of the total quantity was sold below Rs 150 per kg, 33.22 per cent was sold between Rs 150 and Rs 200 per kg, 25.21 per cent was sold between Rs 200 and Rs 250 per kg and 23.25 per cent was claimed above Rs 250 per kg.

Major blenders were active. Western India registered good support. Other local and internal operators were also active. Exporters witnessed some enquiry on bolder brokens and fannings.

Orthodox offerings also witnessed good demand and 12,56,832 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 291.97 per kg. Around 77.93 per cent of total quantity was sold above Rs 250 per kg while only 5.64 per cent was claimed below Rs 150 per kg. Middle East registered good support and CIS remained active.

There was a fair demand for Darjeeling leaf and 30,073 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 363.59 per kg. Around 27.66 per cent of total quantity was sold above Rs 500 per kg while 30.19 per cent was claimed below Rs 200 per kg. Exporters marked good support. Hindustan Unilever, local dealers and internal operators were active.

Dust teas met with strong demand during this auction. A total of 10,17,816 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 216.70 per kg. Operators were interested on each price range. Around 34.15 per cent of the total quantity was claimed above Rs 250 per kg. Major blenders were active. Other internals also operated well. Western India also saw good support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)