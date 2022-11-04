Left Menu

Pets returned to shelters in Hungary as owners face rising costs

People turn up daily on the doorstep of the Noah's Ark Animal Shelter, saying they cannot care for their pets due to the rising costs of living and energy prices and with some owners moving abroad for work. "Our list of returned animals is extremely long," said Kinga Schneider, spokesperson for the shelter, Hungary's largest animal home which looks after more than 1,200 animals ranging from rescued dogs to cats and poultry.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:43 IST
Pets returned to shelters in Hungary as owners face rising costs
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Chelsy, a soft-eyed dog with an immune illness, has been returned to a Hungarian animal shelter two years after he was adopted as his owners can no longer afford the vet's bills or his food, forced to sell their own home to make ends meet. Chelsy, 4, is not alone. People turn up daily on the doorstep of the Noah's Ark Animal Shelter, saying they cannot care for their pets due to the rising costs of living and energy prices and with some owners moving abroad for work.

"Our list of returned animals is extremely long," said Kinga Schneider, spokesperson for the shelter, Hungary's largest animal home which looks after more than 1,200 animals ranging from rescued dogs to cats and poultry. The shelter itself is struggling to pay for increased energy and feed prices while donations -- its sole source of revenue -- have decreased.

"We are now living from day to day and we have to consider hard whether we can accommodate an animal, whether we can finance the healing of an animal," Schneider says. The situation is similar across Hungary's animal shelters, according to the Hungarian Animal Protection Alliance. Other countries including Britain have reported similar patterns.

One of the main problems is feed prices which have gone up 20%-30%, Zoltan Czibula, managing director of AlphaZoo, one of Hungary's leading petshop chains, said. Pet owners walking their dogs in a Budapest park confirmed the costs of keeping pets has surged.

"It's an average 30% rise in for all such costs (of the animals). And because all the other costs have gone up, too, it affects them most," Andras Biro said, playing with his black spaniel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022