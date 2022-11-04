NHSRCL invites technical bids for design, construction of Bandra Kurla Complex bullet train station

Left Menu

Bandra Kurla Complex will be the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has invited bids for the design and construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) high-speed rail station in Mumbai under C1 package. Pertinent to mention, this will be the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

In addition to BKC Station, the C1 package tender also includes cut and cover length of 467 metre and ventilation shaft of 66 metre. This shaft will also be used for taking out the tunnel boring machine (retrieval shaft). According to the official statement of NHSRCL, the station will have six platforms and the length of each platform is nearly 415 m (sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train). The station will have connectivity with the Metro and road.

Bandra Kurla Complex HSR station is the only underground station on the Mumbai Ahmedabad HSR corridor. The platform is planned at a depth of about 24 metres from the ground level. There will be three floors including a platform, concourse and service floor. Two entry/exit points are planned, one to facilitate access to the nearby Metro station of Metro line 2B and the other towards the MTNL building.The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level.

Dedicated skylight provisions have been made for natural lighting. The amenities planned for passengers at stations include - security, ticketing, waiting areas, business class lounge, nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and incidental retail, public information and announcement system, CCTV surveillance, etc. Besides that, the integration with other modes of transportation like Metro, buses, autos and taxis is also planned. (ANI)

