Left Menu

Wheat acreage jumps 5-fold to 7.56 lakh hectares so far this rabi season

Out of total oilseeds, mustard acreage increased to 45.71 lakh hectares from 38.14 lakh hectares.The area under coverage for pulses rose to 29.06 lakh hectares from 27.13 lakh hectares.However, the acreage of coarse cereals declined to 7.63 lakh hectares from 8.67 lakh hectares.Rabi sowing season starts from October.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:56 IST
Wheat acreage jumps 5-fold to 7.56 lakh hectares so far this rabi season
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Area under coverage for wheat jumped over five-fold to 7.56 lakh hectares in the ongoing winter sowing season 'rabi', according to agriculture ministry data.

Wheat acreage stood at 1.47 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In case of oilseeds, about 47.10 lakh hectares coverage has been reported as on November 4 of this rabi season, compared to 40.72 lakh hectares earlier. Out of total oilseeds, mustard acreage increased to 45.71 lakh hectares from 38.14 lakh hectares.

The area under coverage for pulses rose to 29.06 lakh hectares from 27.13 lakh hectares.

However, the acreage of coarse cereals declined to 7.63 lakh hectares from 8.67 lakh hectares.

Rabi sowing season starts from October. Wheat and mustard are the two major crops of the rabi season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022