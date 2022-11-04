Wheat acreage jumps 5-fold to 7.56 lakh hectares so far this rabi season

Area under coverage for wheat jumped over five-fold to 7.56 lakh hectares in the ongoing winter sowing season 'rabi', according to agriculture ministry data.

Wheat acreage stood at 1.47 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

In case of oilseeds, about 47.10 lakh hectares coverage has been reported as on November 4 of this rabi season, compared to 40.72 lakh hectares earlier. Out of total oilseeds, mustard acreage increased to 45.71 lakh hectares from 38.14 lakh hectares.

The area under coverage for pulses rose to 29.06 lakh hectares from 27.13 lakh hectares.

However, the acreage of coarse cereals declined to 7.63 lakh hectares from 8.67 lakh hectares.

Rabi sowing season starts from October. Wheat and mustard are the two major crops of the rabi season.

