G7 focusing more support on helping Ukraine protect against energy grid attacks
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:54 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the Group of Seven countries is focusing more of its security support on helping Ukraine protect against Russia's attacks on its energy grid.
"The G7 agreed to create a new coordination group to help prepare, restore and defend Ukraine's energy grid - the very grid that President Putin has brutalized," Blinken said after a two-day meeting in the western German town of Muenster.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Group of Seven
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- western German
- Blinken
- State
- Russia
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression - Blinken
U.S. sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression - Blinken
Blinken says China rejects status quo of Taiwan situation
Blinken hosts in-person Diwali reception at State Department
Saudi's Ukraine support does not make up for OPEC+ cuts, Blinken says