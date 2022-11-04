Left Menu

G7 focusing more support on helping Ukraine protect against energy grid attacks

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the Group of Seven countries is focusing more of its security support on helping Ukraine protect against Russia's attacks on its energy grid.

"The G7 agreed to create a new coordination group to help prepare, restore and defend Ukraine's energy grid - the very grid that President Putin has brutalized," Blinken said after a two-day meeting in the western German town of Muenster.

