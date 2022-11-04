"Shows dark side of govt where humanity failed": Kumaraswamy on police harassing couple with sick child

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has expressed his anger over the police who harassed a couple who were taking a sick child to the hospital on a bike in Mandya district for not wearing helmet and didn't allow them to go without pay though they didn't have money, read an official statement. He has made a series of tweets about this, saying that it is condemnable that the police stopped and harassed a couple who were going to the hospital with their child in Mandya. He said that it is a shocking thing that such incidents of mockery of humanity are happening repeatedly in the state.

"It is condemnable that the police stopped and harassed a couple who were going to the hospital with their child in Mandya. It is shocking that such incidents that mock humanity are happening repeatedly in the state. This incident is proof that the government has ruined the police system@BJP4Karnatakain the state," tweeted HD Kumaraswamy. The former chief minister has expressed outrage that this incident and said its the proof that the state BJP government has ruined the police system in the state.

"I was very saddened to see the video clips of the parents who were taking their child on a bike to the hospital and were harassed by the police because they did not have a helmet. It is inexcusable and despicable that the police behaved like this with a couple who were worried about their child's illness. "Dammayya,(humbly requesting, we don't have money, please leave," but the police showed no mercy. While talking about fines, he said that it is diabolical behavior of the police to torture them for money, and the department itself should lower its head." Without money, the couple was wandering on the road. Kumaraswamy criticized that the child's father struggled for money, the pain of the mother holding the sick child in her lap in the middle of the road is a mirror of the bad governance of the state BJP government, another dark side of the government where humanity has died.

The child's father finally got the money from a friend and paid the fine, the police gave away the bike later. Instead the police could have given a fine receipt and then paid the fine. He said that the police did not do so and used violence in the name of punishment.

The state government should immediately take strict action against those police personnel and change the mind of such police personnel. Senior officers should be more careful and careful about this. Also, the Home Minister should not only give an answer to the people but also console the grieving couple. HDK demanded that strict action should be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the state and all measures should be taken urgently to make the police system people-friendly. (ANI)

