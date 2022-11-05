Left Menu

Encounter specialist IPS Ajay Pal Sharma suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital in Lucknow

Ajay Pal Sharma, a well-known Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow after suffering a heart attack.

Ajay Pal Sharma, a well-known Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. As per the Medanta Hospital, the encounter specialist Sharma's condition is stable.

Sharma's health started to decline when he was in his office on Thursday. Medanta Hospital's media in-charge Dr Alok Kapoor said, "IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma has suffered a minor heart attack. Because of this, he was admitted there. He had to go through an angioplasty."

Dr Kapoor said that the angioplasty was done under the supervision of Dr PK Goyal. Sharma is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma, who is originally from Punjab's Ludhiana, is a 2011 batch IPS officer. His first posting was in Saharanpur. The IPS officer is counted among the sharp and capable police officers of Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma has done more than 100 encounters. He was given a posting in Noida during the first term of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Sharma has arrested Nazil, accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Rampur in June 2019, in an encounter. Under the leadership of IPS Sharma, the police had killed a criminal Naushad alias Danny, who had a bounty of Rs 60,000 on his head.

After this IPS Ajay Pal Sharma was removed from Noida and was made the SP of Rampur. Sharma's name had cropped up in a report by suspended IPS Vaibhav Krishna during his tenure as Rampur SP, after which he was removed from Rampur. Since then Ajay Pal Sharma has not got the command of any district yet. (ANI)

