Left Menu

One killed, 3 injured as 100-year-old building collapses in Chennai

One died and three were injured in a building portion collapse incident in NSC Bose Road in Chennai.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 09:45 IST
One killed, 3 injured as 100-year-old building collapses in Chennai
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed in the NSC Bose Road in Chennai on Friday night, said police. "One died and three were injured in a building portion collapse incident in NSC Bose Road in Chennai," said police officials.

Fire Service persons rescued the wounded persons and were involved in clearing the debris. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Hero ISL 2022-23: Goa edge past Chennaiyin 2-0

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022