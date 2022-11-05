Left Menu

Income Tax raids continue for Day 2 at Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh's residence

The Income Tax raids continued for the second consecutive day at the residence of Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh in Ranchi.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 09:50 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Income Tax raids continued for the second consecutive day at the residence of Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh in Ranchi. The IT department officials could be seen at the Congress leader's residence.

The raids were conducted after chief minister Hemant Soren sought three weeks' time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency for questioning in the illegal mining case. Earlier on November 4, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being afraid of Congress and its supporters.

"I believe that Narendra Modi is the first PM of independent India who is afraid of Congress and its supporters and is trying to subdue its (Congress') voice with the help of central agencies," Sinha said. Soon after the Income tax department started its raids at the residence of MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh in Ranchi, the Congress spokesperson said, "Yesterday only, the CM was summoned by the ED and today Congress MLAs are being raided by IT, which proves that it is an attempt of BJP to demolish a democratic government in Jharkhand, which will never be successful in the state."

"I want to add that the people of Jharkhand are with the Mahagathbandhan government and you cannot establish your government in this state till 2029," said Sinha. Reacting to the allegations, BJP MLA CP Singh said that the opposition was getting agitated as the country is moving on the path of development under Prime Minster Modi's leadership.

"People in the opposition are agitated because the country is on its path to becoming Vishwaguru and is continuously developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," BJP MLA CP Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

