Bihar: Three held in connection to kidnapping of businessman
A businessman, who was the owner of five jewelry shops in Bihar's Arrah was allegedly kidnapped, after which the police held three people.
Three people were held by the local police in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the owner of five jewelry shops in Bihar's Arrah. As per the businessman's family, he has been kidnapped. He had gone to Pataleshwar Temple at around 5 pm on Wednesday. But suddenly, he went missing from the spot. The family members tried searching for him but were not able to find him, after which they registered the complaint to the police.
The family members said that Gupta's phone kept ringing throughout the night and then got switched off. As per the police, the last location of the phone was traced in Behea. The businessman named Hariji Gupta is a resident of Bihar's Arrah. He owns three jewelry shops in Arrah and two jewelry shops in Patna. He also has a market on Arrah Baipass Road, where several shops are run. He is also a lawyer by profession.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Arrah Sanjay Kumar Singh informed ANI said that the case has been registered and the matter is being investigated. "Four teams under SSP Himanshu are carrying out investigation in four different areas. We are looking at the CCTV footage and are also taking assistance from the Development Intelligence Unit (DIU) team. Those behind the incident will be arrested soon".
The police also recovered his bike from the suspected spot. Under the investigation, three people have been taken into custody by the police. The police also said that the businessman had entered into an argument with one of his tenant shop owners in the market, after which he removed her from his market. The family is also suspecting the enmity behind the kidnapping. The police are also looking at this angle.
Several other businessmen also met the police and urged them for finding Hariji Gupta safely at the earliest. (ANI)
