Inter-state water disputes favour none: Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:00 IST
Inter-state water disputes favour none: Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The time has come to take proactive steps to resolve all inter-state water disputes as these favour none and are against the interest of the country and people at large, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.

He also reminded people that natural resources such as water and fuel should not be wasted as the country can ill afford to do so.

Addressing the valedictory function of the 7th India Water Week in Greater Noida, Dhankhar stressed the need to rejuvenate water bodies.

''In the true spirit of federalism, the time has come now that we take proactive initiatives to resolve inter-state water disputes,'' he said underling that these disputes are ''in favour of none'' and go against the interest of the country and people at large.

The water disputes between states in the country are settled under the provisions of the Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956, under which the Centre sets up a tribunal which hears the various sides before adjudicating the matter.

He said a country's economic strength cannot be correlated to the consumption of natural resources such as water, petrol and gas.

''We cannot exploit these resources on the plank that we can afford it,'' he said reminding the audience of the Directive Principles of State Policy which state that there should an equitable distribution of natural resources.

He said we cannot be ''reckless'' in rampant exploitation of resources.

Dhankhar said the rejuvenation of water bodies will be ''very impactful''.

With a view to conserving water for the future, the prime minister launched 'Mission Amrit Sarovar' on April 24 this year. The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

