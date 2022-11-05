Left Menu

MP: Tiger carcass found in Bandhavgarh Reserve

A tiger was found dead during patrolling in Badwar beat of Dhamokhar range at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Umaria on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 20:35 IST
MP: Tiger carcass found in Bandhavgarh Reserve
Last rite of the tiger (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger carcass was found during patrolling in Badwar beat of Dhamokhar range at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Saturday, an official said. Upon getting information about the matter, the officials reached the spot and called the dog squad team for the investigation.

Area Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Rajeev Mishra said that following the information about the tiger carcass from the patrolling team, the veterinary doctors were called and conducted the post-mortem according to the guidelines of NTCA. After that the last rites of the tiger were also performed. The age of the tiger was around 13 years.

The reason for the death of the tiger will be known after the post-mortem report. Nevertheless, there were no injury marks were found on the tiger's body, he added. Notably, there are about 150 tigers in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. About eight tigers, tigresses and cubs, including the above one died so far this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022