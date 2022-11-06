Horse racing-Flightline wins Breeders' Cup Classic

Flightline produced a dominant performance to win the showpiece $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Jockey Flavien Prat accelerated through the final turn to win by some eight lengths and deliver trainer John Sadler his second Breeders' Cup Classic win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)