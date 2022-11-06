Army Commanders' Conference to deliberate on emerging security aspects

Army Commanders' Conference will be held in New Delhi from November 7 to 11 in the national capital to brainstorm on current or emerging security and administrative aspects and chart the future course for the Indian Army. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Army Commanders' Conference (ACC) is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

"The second ACC for the year 2022 is scheduled from 07 to 11 November 2022 at New Delhi," the ministry said. The event which is attended by senior officers of the Indian Army including the COAS, VCOAS, all Army Commanders and other senior officers is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address and interact with the Army Commanders on November 10. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.

"During the course of the conference, the apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current/emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the Indian Army," it said. Discussions pertaining to transformational imperatives for a future-ready force, progress on capability development and modernisation, framework for enhanced operational effectiveness of Indian Army, changes being incorporated to promote Atmanirbharta, implementation of the new Human Resource Management Policy and future challenges to progressive military training will form part of the deliberations.

"In-depth discussions on various agenda points projected by the Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN and briefings on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers are also scheduled," the ministry added. Other activities planned during the conference also include talks by eminent subject experts on "Contemporary India - China relations" as well as "Technological Challenges for National Security".

The conference would be taking place for the first time after the completion of disengagement between the Indian and Chinese Army from four friction points created after the May 2020 aggression by the Chinese military. The conference is also expected to look at newer ways to push Make in India in defence for developing more indigenous weapon systems for the troops. (ANI)

