Man steals Odisha Police vehicle after it refused to lodge complaint, arrested in Andhra

The Andhra Pradesh police recovers the vehicle of Odisha police from the possession of an intoxicated man, who stole it to return to his native town.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 14:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh polcie and the man who stole the vehicle of Odisha police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh police have seized a an Odisha police vehicle from the possession of an intoxicated man, according the Andhra Pradesh police. According to an official statement of the police, this man claimed that the Odisha police had refused to lodge his complaint of being robbed by some unknown men, as a revenge of which he stole their vehicle.

The police said that they have caught an alcoholic man driving the Odisha police vehicle, who had later confessed that he stole the police vehicle to travel to his native place Rajahmundry. "As per his confession, he had gone to worship the goddess in Rayagada where he was looted by some unknown persons, and when he arrived at the police station to complain about it, they did not accept," Sub-inspector (SI) Parvathipuram police said.

The police had seized this vehicle from the old bus stand of Parvathipuram town in Andhra Pradesh. Quoting the man, the SI further said that he was thrashed and dragged out by the officials of the Rayagada police department.

However, the police's statement mentioned that they cannot conclude the case and are probing into the matter. More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

