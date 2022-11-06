Ministry of Education to celebrate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in educational institutions across country

The Ministry of Education under the leadership of Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be celebrating 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in a grand manner in the schools, skill and higher educational institutions across the country on November 15. Last year, the Government declared 15th November as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters. 15th November is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country.

Birsa Munda was an iconic freedom fighter, social reformer and revered tribal leader of the country, who fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial government, and became a legendary figure in his lifetime, often referred to as 'Bhagwan'. He organized and led the tribal movement, giving a call for "Ulgulan" (Revolt) to the tribals. He encouraged tribals to understand their cultural roots and observe unity. As per Education Ministry "To commemorate the contribution of the tribal freedom fighters, the Ministry of Education in association with the AICTE, UGC, Central Universities, Private Universities, other HEIs, CBSE, KVS, NVS and Skilling institutions is celebrating 'JanjatiyaGaurav Divas'. The nationwide celebrations of JanjatiyaGaurav Divas will witness a large number of programmes such as debate competitions on the theme 'Contribution of Janjati Heroes in freedom struggle', social activities, etc in educational institutions across the country.

"The contributions of brave tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda and others will be highlighted during these celebrations. The students will also be felicitated for the good work" Ministry said Ministry of Education further said that These celebrations will inspire future generations to acknowledge their sacrifices as the tribal freedom fighters for the country, take forward their legacy and conserve tribal culture, art and rich tribal heritage. (ANI)

