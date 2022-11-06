PM Modi attends mass wedding ceremony in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the mass wedding ceremony 'Papa Ni Pari' Lagnotsav 2022 in Bhavnagar. In this mass wedding programme, 552 girls who lost their parents participated. Prime Minister was present at the occasion to bless the newlywed couples.

It was PM Modi's maiden visit to his home state after the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly election schedule. During the mega event, various cultural programmes were staged.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday launched a new election slogan 'We have made this Gujarat' in Assembly poll-bound Gujarat. "We have been working continuously for the development of Gujarat. Every Gujarati is full of self-confidence, which is why when Gujaratis speak, a sound emanates from within them - we have made this Gujarat," said Prime Minister Modi in Valsad.

Addressing a public rally in Valsad, he said, "Dharampur is known for many works of the past. It is a lucky moment for me that my first election meeting starts with the blessings of my tribal brothers and sisters." Prime Minister lauded the work done in the state and said that Gujarat created many records in terms of development. It has brought the state forward by removing the days of riots every now and then.

BJP has geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat. An intensive campaign is on in Gujarat as Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Ahmedabad on October 13. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. The BJP has won six consecutive Assembly polls in Gujarat. The Congress is keen to take an early decision on candidates to give them more time for campaigning and is seeking to bolster its campaign through yatras. Congress on Friday announced its first list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Unlike previous elections, this year the Aam Aadmi Party is also fighting the election with full might, led by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, which has made it a triangular contest. (ANI)

