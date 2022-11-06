Left Menu

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik pays floral tributes to Pandit Nilakantha Das on his death anniversary

Odisha Chief Minister paid his floral tributes to Pandit Nilakantha Das, a prominent freedom fighter, on his death anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 20:48 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays tribute to Nilakantha Das. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Pandit Nilakantha Das, a prominent freedom fighter, on his death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Odisha CM said, "I paid tribute to Pandit Nilakok Das, a prominent freedom fighter and one of the most prolific practitioners of the Ordhya language and literature, on Tirodhan Day."

He further said that Das will always be remembered for his lifelong efforts toward social reform and unique creations that enriched language and literature. Nilakantha Das, popularly known as Pandit Nilakantha Das, was born on August 5, 1884, at Sri Rampur Sasana near Satyabadi in Puri district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

