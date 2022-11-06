Punjab govt forms panel to oversee preparation for G-20 Summit in Amritsar
G-20 Summit will be held at Amritsar, in which the Presidents and Prime Ministers of major countries around the world will participate to discuss issues pertaining to education, labour and other important issues.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has formed a sub-cabinet committee to oversee the preparation for the upcoming G-20 Summit to be held at Amritsar. The first meeting of this cabinet committee will be held on Monday in Chandigarh.
Divulging details, a spokesman of the Punjab government said that the sub-committee has been formed by the State Government in view of the importance of the G-20 Summit, so that on this occasion the state of Punjab can be presented as a Center-of-Tourism on the world map. The sub-cabinet committee has been formed under the chairmanship of cabinet minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, which also comprises, ministers like Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harjot Singh Bains and Harbhajan Singh.
The spokesperson further said that it is a matter of great pride for the state of Punjab that the G-20 Summit will be held at Amritsar, in which the Presidents and Prime Ministers of major countries around the world will participate to discuss issues pertaining to education, labour and other important issues, which will benefit the people of the state. He also said that world-class development works will be carried out for the beautification of Amritsar City during the preparation for the G-20 summit. (ANI)
