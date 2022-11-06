Left Menu

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Kalbhairav, Kashi Vishwanath temples

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav and Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi today.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 23:35 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Kalbhairav, Kashi Vishwanath temples
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After conducting the inspection of preparations for Dev Deepawali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav and Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, as per an official government statement.

During the inspection of the corridor after worshipping at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple, CM directed the provision of high-level arrangements to the devotees coming to the temple.

According to a government statement, he particularly emphasized that the temple's devotees should not face any kind of trouble. During this, he also witnessed and appreciated the decoration of flowers in the corridor with an amount of about Rs 1 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'; Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over and more

Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. cal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022