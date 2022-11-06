Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Kalbhairav, Kashi Vishwanath temples

After conducting the inspection of preparations for Dev Deepawali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav and Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, as per an official government statement.

During the inspection of the corridor after worshipping at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple, CM directed the provision of high-level arrangements to the devotees coming to the temple.

According to a government statement, he particularly emphasized that the temple's devotees should not face any kind of trouble. During this, he also witnessed and appreciated the decoration of flowers in the corridor with an amount of about Rs 1 crores. (ANI)

