UP: Fire breaks out in Gautam Buddh Nagar, doused off

A Monday morning fire that broke out in an international shopping store for Mushkin products was doused with the help of seven fire tenders. According to a statement from the media cell of Gautam Buddh Nagar police, the Mushkin Internation B-39, under the Phase-2 police station caught fire on Monday morning.

Several fire tenders along with the police personnel were deployed here. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. Earlier on October 25, the officials of Uttar Pradesh police had informed that a fire had broken out in an apartment in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area, under the limits of Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida West on the evening of Diwali. (ANI)

