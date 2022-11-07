UP: Fire breaks out in Pan Masala company in Kanpur; doused off with 5 tenders
Uttar Pradesh Fire Officer in Kanpur informed that a massive fire that broke out in a Pan Masala company has been brought under control.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire broke out at a Pan Masala company in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur which was later brought under control. The Fire officer has informed that no casualties have been reported in the matter as five fire tenders reached the spot along with the police personnel at Dada Nagar Industrial area on Monday.
"We received information about a massive fire in the Dada Nagar Industrial area site. Five fire tenders along with the police went to the spot and brought the fire under control. The area has now been confined," Fire officer Deepak Sharma said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier in the day, a massive fire had broken out at the Mushkin International B-39, under the Phase-2 police station, Noida. This fire was later doused off with the help of seven fire tenders. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Kanpur
- Deepak Sharma
- Pan Masala
- Uttar
ALSO READ
Oyo starts internal probe after couple filmed in Noida hotel
Goods train derails near Fatehpur in UP, rail traffic affected on Kanpur-Prayagraj section
Air quality in Delhi 'poor', Noida 'very poor' ahead of Diwali
Fire in 16th-floor flat in Greater Noida, 4 fire tenders rushed to site
11-year-old climate activist's phone snatched while recording live video in UP's Greater Noida