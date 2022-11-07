UP: Fire breaks out in Pan Masala company in Kanpur; doused off with 5 tenders

A massive fire broke out at a Pan Masala company in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur which was later brought under control. The Fire officer has informed that no casualties have been reported in the matter as five fire tenders reached the spot along with the police personnel at Dada Nagar Industrial area on Monday.

"We received information about a massive fire in the Dada Nagar Industrial area site. Five fire tenders along with the police went to the spot and brought the fire under control. The area has now been confined," Fire officer Deepak Sharma said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire had broken out at the Mushkin International B-39, under the Phase-2 police station, Noida. This fire was later doused off with the help of seven fire tenders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)