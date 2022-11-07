Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out in Pan Masala company in Kanpur; doused off with 5 tenders

Uttar Pradesh Fire Officer in Kanpur informed that a massive fire that broke out in a Pan Masala company has been brought under control.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:28 IST
UP: Fire breaks out in Pan Masala company in Kanpur; doused off with 5 tenders
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a Pan Masala company in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur which was later brought under control. The Fire officer has informed that no casualties have been reported in the matter as five fire tenders reached the spot along with the police personnel at Dada Nagar Industrial area on Monday.

"We received information about a massive fire in the Dada Nagar Industrial area site. Five fire tenders along with the police went to the spot and brought the fire under control. The area has now been confined," Fire officer Deepak Sharma said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire had broken out at the Mushkin International B-39, under the Phase-2 police station, Noida. This fire was later doused off with the help of seven fire tenders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022