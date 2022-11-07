Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases book on Mekapati Goutham Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book on former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases book on Mekapati Goutham Reddy
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book on former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy here on Monday.

Unveiling the book 'Chirasmaraneeyudu-Sri Mekapati Gowtam Reddy Garu' penned by personality development trainer Dr Venugopal Reddy and journalist Vijay RK, the Chief Minister recalled his association with the Minister, informed Chief Minister's (CMO) office.

The programme was attended by former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, writer Venugopal Reddy, Pillutla Raghu, Mocharla Narayana Rao, and Peerla Parthasaradhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

