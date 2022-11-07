Left Menu

Dhami says govt working to encourage sports in Uttarakhand

The CM added that his government is also committed to supporting sports and athletes in the hill state and helping them earn laurels for the country on the global stage.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:29 IST
Dhami says govt working to encourage sports in Uttarakhand
CM Dhami said he once broke his hand playing football. (File/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said dedicated efforts have been made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage sports in the state. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Himalayan Cup football tournament at the Pavilion Ground in Dehradun on Monday, the chief minister said, "Under the visionary leadership of our prime minister, continued efforts are being made to encourage sports here in Uttarakhand and improve the state's sporting culture."

The CM added that his government is also committed to supporting sports and athletes in the hill state and helping them earn laurels for the country on the global stage. "Our government is working continuously to help our athletes and aspiring sports stars shine on the world stage. Be it Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, football or even traditional sports, we are working to support our athletes," Dhami said. The chief minister said the government has even proposed adding a popular local sport to the national games. "We are also trying to lift our traditional sports from anonymity and bring them to the fore. Even our epic, the Mahabharata, has certain references to football."

Congratulating the local footballers on their performances and on making the tournament a grand success, the CM said, "Football is a sport that is being played in our state over several generations." On a lighter note, the chief minister said while he played football in his boyhood days, his responsibilities as CM now don't allow him the luxury to rekindle his interest in the sport. "Even I played football in my childhood but it's no longer possible now."

Sharing an anecdote from his boyhood, "There was this football match and I was the goalkeeper. I was in the fourth standard then while my teammates and opponents were senior school students. A player from the rival team took a shot at the goal and I stopped. Such was the ferocity of the shot that it hit my hand and ricocheted off the field. I ran across to retrieve the ball but couldn't as I had broken my hand. My hand was in a cast for one-and-a-half months." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022