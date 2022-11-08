QUOTES-COP27: What they are saying at the climate summit

World leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Egypt at the COP27 U.N. climate summit, which delegates kicked off with a deal to discuss compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming.

Here are some of the latest comments by those attending: URSULA VON DER LEYEN, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION

"The global fossil fuel crisis must be a game changer. So let us not take the highway to hell but let's earn the clean ticket to heaven." GASTON BROWNE, PRIME MINISTER OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

"The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost 3 billion United States dollars daily in profits. It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of funding for loss and damage. "Profligate producers of fossil fuels have benefited from extortionate profits at the expense of human civilization. While they are profiting, the planet is burning."

MACKY SALL, PRESIDENT OF SENEGAL "Let's be clear, we are in favour of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. But we Africans cannot accept that our vital interests be ignored."

ANDRZEJ DUDA, PRESIDENT OF POLAND "The consequence of Russia's aggression are crisis and huge costs which put at risk timely implementation of the climate transition, as well as the timely attainment of the intended goals...

"We must strive to ensure that the Russian aggression is promptly and permanently repealed by increasing support for Ukraine, enhancing pressure on Russia, and stepping up our efforts to become independent of Russian fossil fuels." EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA, PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE

"Those mostly responsible for the climate crisis must listen and prioritize climate finance to help prevent disasters and climate victims recover. Commitments we have made and continue to make can only make a difference when we act on them." RANIL WICKREMESINGHE, PRESIDENT OF SRI LANKA

"Double standards are unacceptable. Developed nations should be giving leadership to work on climate challenges rather than abdicating their responsibilities. "As many developed nations deem it fit to wait on their climate financing contributions, these countries were also on both sides of the Ukraine war and seemed to have no qualms spending for a war."

RUMEN RADEV, PRESIDENT OF BULGARIA "Given our commitment to advancing the climate agenda in our region and beyond, Bulgaria has already indicated willingness to host COP29."

NANA AKUFO-ADDO, PRESIDENT OF GHANA "With her vast land, Africa has the greatest potential to help decarbonise the world by absorbing carbon dioxide through regenerative agriculture that requires less fertiliser and reforestation with strong biodiversity content.

"My government is proud to announce that Ghana will launch projects in these areas, which will tackle at the same time climate change on global and domestic levels and social issues by providing people with dignified and sustainable jobs. "I am also proud to announce that Ghana has launched her energy transition framework and is co-chair of the Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership with the United States."

NICOLAS MADURO, PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA "We would be hypocrites if we did not say also that the civilization we live in is totally unequal.

"It is made up of countries that have been exploiting for 200 years indiscriminately the natural resources of the planet, at the same time others barely have enough to feed themselves and live according to pre-industrial production modes. There is inequality worldwide. "Venezuela is responsible for less than 0.4% of world emissions of greenhouse gasses. Notwithstanding this, our people must pay the consequences of this imbalance created by the main capitalist economies of the world who have contaminated the planet for the benefit of just a few."

CHANDRIKAPERSAD SANTOKHI, PRESIDENT OF SURINAME "We are, in fact, climate negative. But despite this, we are highly climate vulnerable...Ladies and gentlemen, promises made must be kept. Therefore, on behalf of all children and the next generation we urgently call on historic emitters to do their part to safeguard out world. My country is doing our part with the limited resources and capacity."

SURANGEL WHIPPS, PRESIDENT OF PALAU "COVID decimated our economy, even as we are working to rebuild from the climate crisis that is tearing us apart limb by limb. Extreme storms and floods continue to destroy our crops and homes and infrastructure...

"This reality underscores our urgent call today for all states to do what is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. We should no longer be held hostage to fossil fuels. Let's not let the war in Ukraine serve as an excuse for us to backslide on our commitments to transitioning to renewable energy today. "Today, we are calling for those who are the largest emitters of pollution to take responsibility for the damage they cause."

NIKENIKE VUROBARAVU, PRESIDENT OF VANUATU "Vanuatu is of the opinion that states have an existing legal obligation under a range of international fundamental laws to protect the rights of present and future generations from the adverse impacts of climate change...

"Vanuatu alongside a global coalition of 85 nations is now calling for the United Nations to review international law in the International Court of Justice to help make better climate decisions." For daily comprehensive coverage on COP27 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here

