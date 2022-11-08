Winter session of Assam Legislative Assembly to start from Dec 20

The winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held on December 20 in Dispur, informed the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat through a notification on Tuesday. The Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi has summoned the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly from December 20, 2022, at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174 ( 1 ) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 am on Tuesday, the 20th December 2022 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur," read the statement from Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat. Earlier, the autumn session started on September 12. (ANI)

