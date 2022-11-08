Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a boat accident in Barabanki district. Praying for peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:57 IST
Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over loss of life in Barabanki boat accident
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a boat accident in the Barabanki district. Praying for peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials for the proper treatment of the injured admitted to the Hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery. Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get relief work done on a war level. "The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials for the proper treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery," the Office of the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing," CMO said in a tweet in Hindi. Earlier in the day, a boat full of villagers going to see the "dangal" was capsized in the Sumli river, in the Barabanki district, claiming the lives of three children.

There were about two dozen people on the boat. According to the local people, the accident happened after the boat lost its balance while crossing the river.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

