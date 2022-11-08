Gujarat assembly election: Will contest poll from seat decided by party, says BJP leader Alpesh Thakor

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Alpesh Thakor said that he would contest the election from the seat that the party will decide. "BJP will get more than 150 seats in Gujarat," claimed Alpesh Thakor.

Accusing the other parties of keeping the Thakor society away from power he said that they have unnecessarily agitated to keep Thakor society away from power. "Other parties have kept Thakor society away from power by unnecessary agitation. I am trying to bring my community closer to power," he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Popat Delvadia, Alpesh Thakor said, "Popatji, who wept bitterly for a ticket in Deesa, has defamed the entire Thakor society." "Congress leader Popat Delvadia used to cry like a child for the party seat," he added.

Thakor joined BJP in June 2019 after quiting Congress. Earlier, ahead of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, several Congress leaders and members of the state including Dharampal Thakur Khand - Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee joined the BJP.

A total of 26 Congress party leaders quit and joined the ruling BJP with four days to go for the vote to be cast. This comes as a big jolt to the Congress party with less than a week to go for the polling.

The leaders jumped the boat in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP's Sudhan Singh, incharge of BJP state elections. BJP candidate from Shimla, Sanjay Sood was also present on the occasion. Among those who joined hands with the BJP include former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur.

Others who switched sides along with them are Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta and Ravi. (ANI)

