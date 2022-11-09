Left Menu

Exxon isolating a unit at Britain's Fawley refinery after incident

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:47 IST
Exxon isolating a unit at Britain's Fawley refinery after incident
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it was isolating a unit at its Fawley oil refinery in Hampshire, southern England, following an incident that had led to gas flaring on Tuesday, adding that the site remains operational.

A spokesperson for the oil major said onsite teams were working on isolating the unit in question after it reported on Tuesday an "operational matter" at the plant. The company did not provide any further details on the unit involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022