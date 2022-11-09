Farmer suspected to be killed by elephant
A 55-year old farmer was found dead and it was suspected that he was trampled to death by an elephant in a forest area of Erode district, said forest officials on Wednesday. According to them, the farmer had gone into the forest to collect firewood in the Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve when he was killed.
