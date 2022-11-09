Gautam Adani meets Maha CM
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.
The Tuesday night meeting between Adani and Shinde lasted for nearly 45 minutes, the official said.
Adani Group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and real estate. The group supplies electricity to the Mumbai suburban district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Adani Group
- Mumbai
- Gautam Adani
- Eknath
- Shinde
- Adani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai-based photographer
Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai-based photographer
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai; no casualty
Two men get 6-month imprisonment for manhandling traffic cop in Mumbai
Mumbai's air quality in poor category on day after Diwali