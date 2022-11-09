Chhawla rape case: DCW Chief issues notice to Delhi Police for security of deceased's family

The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson (DCW) Swati Maliwal has taken suo moto cognisance for the welfare of the family of the 19-year-old gang rape victim whose body was found mutilated in Haryana, three days after she was abducted in 2012. The 19-year-old was a resident of Chhawla, Delhi and was abducted from Qutub Vihar. The girl was subjected to the utmost horrors before being murdered brutally.

The Supreme Court expressed its displeasure over the manner in which the investigation and trial were conducted and acquitted all three accused who were accorded the death penalty by the trial court. The Supreme Court further pointed out that there has been inadequate evidence and improper investigation along with certain other lapses in the case.

Earlier in 2014, the trial court convicted the accused persons and accorded the death penalty to them. The High Court of Delhi also upheld the judgement considering the matter to be the "rarestof rare cases." "The matter is extremely sensitive and considering the fact that the girl was sexually assaultedand murdered and the perpetrators are roaming free and might cause harm to the family of thedeceased, the Commission recommends that the immediate family members of the deceasedgirl be provided high-level security," read the notice from Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal.

Considering the fact that the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered and the perpetrators are roaming free, the DCW chief has sought information from Delhi Police regarding security being provided to the family members of the deceased, details of other steps taken to ensure their safety and security, action taken report in the matter. (ANI)

