Left Menu

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in UP gets four elephants from Karnataka

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:33 IST
Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in UP gets four elephants from Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday got four elephants, who have been brought by the forest department from Karnataka.

PTR deputy director Naveen Khandelwal said the elephants had been brought to check incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the rural areas adjacent to the forest, which would be monitored through patrolling.

These elephants will provide special help to rescue the tigers who come out of the reserve and make them return inside the forest, according to Khandelwal.

Eight mahouts have also been brought for looking after these elephants, including their upkeep, command and other requirements like food, drink and maintenance.

The elephants are Nisarga, 12; Manikanta, 8; and two others aged 7 and 14.

Forest Minister Arun Saxena welcomed the jumbos at the Mala range and worshipped them.

Saxena said the elephants would become the a centre of attraction for the tourists.

The officers of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and the staff of the forest Department will also work on helping the elephants adapt with the conditions here, Khandelwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022