National legal services day 2022: DSLSA inaugurates 'Information Board'

On the occasion of National Legal Services Day, Delhi State Legal Services Authority on Wednesday inaugurated the Information Board of DSLSA.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of National Legal Services Day, Delhi State Legal Services Authority on Wednesday inaugurated the Information Board of DSLSA. Delhi State Legal Services Authority has also inaugurated its own kind of Exhibition showcasing activities of DSLSA and DLSAs in Delhi apart from other activities highlighting the importance of Legal Services and the institutions involved in imparting the same at Rouse Avenue Court Complex.

Besides the above activities, DSLSA also launched Hot Air Suspended Balloon, Four Mobile Legal Aid and Advice Vans, Affixation of DSLSA Information Stickers on Autos and Flagging Off of Auto Rally, New Office of Nyaya Sanyog and Live Video Conferencing Link for Legal Aid and Advice. Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge High Court of Delhi and Executive Chairman, DSLSA along with other Judges of High Court of Delhi - Justice Talwant Singh, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, Justice Tushar Rao Gadela, Justice Saurabh Banerjee and Justice Amit Sharma graced the occasion with their august presence.

Bharat Parashar, Member Secretary, DSLSA stated that the Authority is committed to providing Free & Competent Legal Aid to all citizens in Delhi. He also emphasized that this Authority will not wait for the persons to reach out to it, but will ensure that it reaches out to the needy timely and effectively. He also said that National Lok Adalat for speedy and effective redressal of cases and traffic challans will be organized in Delhi on November 12, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

