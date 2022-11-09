J-K: 3 held after police busts terror module in Trikuta Nagara

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday busted a terror module in the Trikuta Nagara area of Jammu. According to the police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered and three persons were arrested in connection with the haul.

Among the weapons recovered were one AK 56 assault rifle, one pistol, 9 magazines, and 6 grenades, police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)