J-K: 3 held after police busts terror module in Trikuta Nagara

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday busted a terror module in the Trikuta Nagara area of Jammu.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday busted a terror module in the Trikuta Nagara area of Jammu. According to the police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered and three persons were arrested in connection with the haul.

Among the weapons recovered were one AK 56 assault rifle, one pistol, 9 magazines, and 6 grenades, police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

